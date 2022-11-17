Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 6,373,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,961. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $84,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

