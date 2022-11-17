Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Rating) was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 186,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 91,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Bearing Lithium Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile

Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

