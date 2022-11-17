Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.9 %

BBGI stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

