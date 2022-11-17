Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Evercore ISI

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.40.

NYSE:BDX opened at $222.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.91. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

