Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $137.73 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.80 or 0.07220530 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00034677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00077388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00060120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

