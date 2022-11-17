Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138.98 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Beldex has a total market cap of $138.98 million and $1.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.11 or 0.07241011 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00034708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00059806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

