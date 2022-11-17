Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLWYF. HSBC cut Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.02) to GBX 2,660 ($31.26) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,273.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.