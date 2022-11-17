Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for approximately 4.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Block from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.65. 188,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $241.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,858,701.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,858,701.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,272,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

