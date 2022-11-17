Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.42.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.