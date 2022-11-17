Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.42.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.