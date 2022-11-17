BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.10 and last traded at C$12.32. 494,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 361,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.65.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.31.

