Biconomy (BICO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.66 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Biconomy has a market cap of $68.11 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Biconomy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00564764 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.28 or 0.29417657 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,461,738 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.