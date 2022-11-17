Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 6.3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.05. 5,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 245,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

