Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.74 and traded as high as C$13.92. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$13.16, with a volume of 36,700 shares traded.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.