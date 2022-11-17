Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 27.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Big Lots Price Performance

NYSE BIG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.97. 1,116,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $520.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.30%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

