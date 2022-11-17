BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 947,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,739. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $666.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Several research firms recently commented on BIGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

