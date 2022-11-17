BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Up 6.9% in October

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 947,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BigCommerce Trading Down 4.2 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on BIGC. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.