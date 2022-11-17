Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock Acquires 5,000 Shares

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 108,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. The company has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

A number of research firms have commented on BMEA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the third quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

