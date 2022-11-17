BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Major Shareholder Sells $13,149.06 in Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $13,149.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,620,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,856.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,420 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $1,128.60.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 9,700 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $3,201.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,043 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $3,314.19.

On Friday, October 7th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 24,708 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $8,894.88.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 46,785 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $20,117.55.

On Monday, October 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,022 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $4,957.26.

On Friday, September 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,662 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $3,118.32.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,649 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $5,164.17.

On Monday, September 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 17,528 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $6,134.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,306 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $1,963.22.

BiomX Price Performance

PHGE stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on BiomX from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHGE. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BiomX by 200.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

