Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $10.11 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Frontdoor comprises 0.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Frontdoor worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $38,710,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 61.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $12,855,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at about $9,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

FTDR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 6,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,398. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

