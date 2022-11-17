Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,440,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,453,000. PayPal comprises approximately 6.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of PayPal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 252,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,843. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $213.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03. The company has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

