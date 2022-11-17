Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,614 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up approximately 3.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $97,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,699,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,897,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.6 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

