Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Autoliv makes up about 0.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $24,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. SEB Equities downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,022. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.68. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 12,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,502.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.