Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Raised to $19.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,000 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 144,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

