BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 116.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter.

