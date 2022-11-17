BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lowered by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.8 %

BLK stock opened at $727.03 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $946.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

