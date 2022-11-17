bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLEU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 146,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,957. bleuacacia has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

