Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $241.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Block will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,701.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,272,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

