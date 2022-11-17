Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQR remained flat at $0.08 on Wednesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,176. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

