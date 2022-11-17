Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) CEO David J. Deno Sells 60,354 Shares of Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

