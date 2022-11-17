Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Blucora by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Blucora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,328. Blucora has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

