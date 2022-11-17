Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

BWAQ stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,423. Blue World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Blue World Acquisition by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,349,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 694,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 194,413 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Blue World Acquisition by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 530,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,234,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

