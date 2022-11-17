BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.06 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. BlueArk has a market cap of $54.06 million and approximately $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,590.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00619554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00230209 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060791 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00166317 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

