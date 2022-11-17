Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.58

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.58 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.56). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,120,105 shares.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £801.00 million and a P/E ratio of 374.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.56.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider John Rennocks bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £39,300 ($46,180.96). In related news, insider John Scott acquired 20,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($29,376.91). Also, insider John Rennocks acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £39,300 ($46,180.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 62,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,927,725.

(Get Rating)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.