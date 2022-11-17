Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.58

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.58 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.56). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,120,105 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £801.00 million and a P/E ratio of 374.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.56.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.05. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
