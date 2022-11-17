BMO Capital Markets Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) to Market Perform

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $190.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $257.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.