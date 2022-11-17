BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.72 and traded as low as C$11.53. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 286,738 shares traded.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.49.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.