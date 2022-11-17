BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €67.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($69.07) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($62.89) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €0.38 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €52.09 ($53.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($71.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.87.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

