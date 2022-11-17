Bobcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.44 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Bobcoin has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $133,844.72 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00002012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

