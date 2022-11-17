BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.87

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.87 and last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 19180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $1.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

