Boston Family Office LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $333.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.46 and a 200 day moving average of $296.09. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.