Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE BPF.UN traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,815. The company has a current ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.46. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$17.66. The firm has a market cap of C$320.66 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

