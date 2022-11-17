Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,154 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

