Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $23.21 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowie Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.49. 179,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

