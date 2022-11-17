Bowie Capital Management LLC Invests $2.56 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 217,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

