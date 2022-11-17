BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 5.5%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.00 and last traded at C$26.00. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.72 million for the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

