Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

