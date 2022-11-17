Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.16 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $735.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $724.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.07.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

