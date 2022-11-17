Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $227.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

