Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $785,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Applied Materials stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

