Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $950,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

