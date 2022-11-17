Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 376 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 545,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

