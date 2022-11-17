Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $120.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

